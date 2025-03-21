Left Menu

Heathrow Shutdown Sparks Global Aviation Chaos and Raises Resilience Concerns

The recent closure of Heathrow Airport, caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation, has led to significant disruptions in global aviation. Experts criticize the lack of effective contingency planning, highlighting the economic impact and vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. The incident draws attention to the airport's operational resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major fire at an electrical substation near Britain's Heathrow Airport resulted in a severe power outage, forcing its closure and affecting global aviation operations. Experts compare the disruption to the 2010 Icelandic ash cloud incident, questioning the adequacy of the airport's contingency plans.

The closure of Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport in terms of passenger volume, led to the cancellation of 1,332 scheduled flights on Friday. Aviation professionals criticize the facility's failure to maintain uninterrupted operations and underscore the financial losses incurred, estimated at $26 million per day.

The incident highlights vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, as security concerns arise amidst the ongoing investigation. The recent chaos shows potential weaknesses in the airport's back-up power systems, sparking debate on improving the resilience of large transport hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

