Turbulence Ahead: EasyJet Strikes Set to Ground Flights During Peak Travel Seasons

EasyJet's cabin crew based in Portugal have voted to strike in early October and again in December, raising concerns of significant flight disruptions. The move, announced by the SNPVAC union, aims to address the worsening work conditions their crews face.

The initial strike, expected to halt approximately 500 EasyJet flights at major Portuguese airports, highlights grievances such as unstable schedules and breaches of contractual agreements. Union representatives argue that despite prior warnings, these issues remain unaddressed by the airline.

As the December strike could heavily impact the busy Christmas travel period, EasyJet is expressing disappointment over the strike plans and is actively seeking a resolution through negotiations mediated by Portugal's labor authority. The airline asserts that its employees are competitively compensated and pledges efforts to minimize passenger disruptions.