Heroic High-Seas Rescue: Indian Navy's Daring Mission

In a dramatic high-seas rescue, the Indian Navy executed a swift winching operation to evacuate two Chinese nationals and one Indonesian crew member from a Panama-flagged vessel off Goa. The crew members had sustained severe burn injuries and required urgent medical attention.

The Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai alerted the Navy about the emergency on the MV Heilan Star, located about 230 nautical miles west of Goa. The Navy promptly diverted two ships, INS Vikrant and INS Deepak, to assist in the critical operation.

By first light, a Seaking helicopter from Vikrant conducted a challenging winching operation to airlift the three injured crew members, while tragically, a fourth crew member succumbed to injuries before the rescue. The evacuated crew were swiftly transported to INS Hansa in Goa, then shifted to a civil hospital for advanced medical care.

