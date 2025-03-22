Heathrow Shut Down Sparks Global Aviation Disruption

A major disruption has hit the global aviation industry as Heathrow Airport closed its doors following a fire at a nearby electrical substation. The incident left experts questioning the airport's contingency planning, with damages expected to run into tens of millions of dollars.

The chaos, the most significant since the Icelandic ash cloud in 2010, has forced flights to divert and return to their original departure points, affecting global travel. British Airways, among others, noted that overcrowding at Heathrow exacerbates recovery from disruptions, necessitating complex logistical rearrangements.

This event has spotlighted the vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, raising security concerns as counter-terrorism officers investigate the incident. Efforts are underway to restore power, highlighting the need for resilient infrastructure in essential sectors like aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)