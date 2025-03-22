Inferno at Heathrow: A Dark Day for Europe's Busiest Airport

Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest air travel hub, experienced unprecedented delays after an electrical substation fire led to power outages and temporarily shut down the airport. The incident disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands globally, with over 1,350 flights affected.

Authorities, while investigating the blaze that caused this massive disruption, found no evidence of foul play and have enlisted counterterrorism detectives due to its impact on national infrastructure. Residents near the airport reported hearing a large explosion and seeing a fireball.

Significant flight delays and diversions to nearby airports left passengers navigating different cities to reach their destinations. The incident raised concerns about Britain's preparedness for infrastructure disasters, highlighting the necessity for improved contingency measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)