Revamping the Skies: A New Era for U.S. Air Traffic Control
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to unveil a comprehensive proposal to modernize the U.S. air traffic control system, addressing aging infrastructure and staffing shortages. The project aims to enhance safety and efficiency by introducing advanced technologies and upgrading outdated facilities across the nation.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is set to unveil a transformative plan to modernize the U.S. air traffic control system, a move critical to improving safety and efficiency amid increasing concerns.
Duffy, who has briefed President Trump, plans to seek Congressional backing for billions of dollars in funding to replace outdated radar systems and air traffic control terminals, addressing a series of alarming safety incidents.
Alongside the plan, former President Joe Biden's proposed budget aims to replace aging infrastructure and improve staffing, highlighting the urgent need to overhaul America's air traffic control facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
