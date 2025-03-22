Left Menu

Air India Under Fire: Sule and Chouhan Demand Accountability

NCP MP Supriya Sule criticized Air India for persistent mismanagement and flight delays despite premium fares. Sule and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted issues with delays and faulty seats, demanding accountability. Air India apologized, prompting investigations and responses from the DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:34 IST
NCP MP Supriya Sule has openly criticized Air India for what she describes as 'constant mismanagement' amidst frequent flight delays. Her concerns come after her Air India flight was delayed by over an hour, prompting a public demand for accountability from the Civil Aviation Minister.

Sule emphasized that passengers, who pay premium fares, continuously suffer from these delays, affecting various groups including professionals and senior citizens. She urged stricter regulations to improve service standards and mentioned issues with faulty flight trackers, which provided unreliable information.

This criticism echoes prior complaints from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who reported broken seats on an Air India flight. The airline has issued apologies and initiated a thorough probe into these matters, with the DGCA seeking reports to address the ongoing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

