Blossoming Trade: Mizoram's Anthurium Flowers Make Debut Export to Singapore

Mizoram, India, has launched its first-ever export of Anthurium flowers to Singapore, signifying a breakthrough for the region's floriculture industry. This inaugural consignment was flagged off on February 26, 2025, as per the commerce ministry's announcement on Saturday.

The shipment, containing 1,024 Anthurium cut flowers weighing 70 kg, was dispatched by IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd. from Aizawl to Singapore via Kolkata. The Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society, based in Aizawl, sourced the flowers, while Veg Pro Singapore Pte. Ltd. took charge of the import. This development marks a significant advancement in Mizoram's floriculture export landscape.

Anthurium, a key floriculture product in Mizoram, supports the local economy, empowering farmers and especially benefiting women. The cultivation of this flower boosts livelihood prospects and sustains annual events like the 'Anthurium Festival,' enhancing tourism and showcasing its decorative beauty.

This export initiative follows the success of an International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) on December 6, 2024, organized by APEDA and the Government of Mizoram. The conclave boasted participation from global buyers representing diverse countries including Singapore, UAE, and Russia, thereby establishing vital international trade links for Mizoram's floriculture.

The commerce ministry emphasized that this move not only broadens market access but also aligns with APEDA's mission to support floriculture from India's northeastern regions, thereby reinforcing the importance of fostering agricultural exports nationwide.

