Left Menu

Blossoming Trade: Mizoram's Anthurium Flowers Make Debut Export to Singapore

Mizoram marks a milestone in floriculture with its first-ever export of Anthurium flowers to Singapore. This initiative highlights India's growing export potential from the northeastern region, driven by the success of an International Conclave fostering global trade connections for local farmers and floriculture businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:39 IST
Blossoming Trade: Mizoram's Anthurium Flowers Make Debut Export to Singapore
Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society (File Photo/@dipr_mizoram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram, India, has launched its first-ever export of Anthurium flowers to Singapore, signifying a breakthrough for the region's floriculture industry. This inaugural consignment was flagged off on February 26, 2025, as per the commerce ministry's announcement on Saturday.

The shipment, containing 1,024 Anthurium cut flowers weighing 70 kg, was dispatched by IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd. from Aizawl to Singapore via Kolkata. The Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society, based in Aizawl, sourced the flowers, while Veg Pro Singapore Pte. Ltd. took charge of the import. This development marks a significant advancement in Mizoram's floriculture export landscape.

Anthurium, a key floriculture product in Mizoram, supports the local economy, empowering farmers and especially benefiting women. The cultivation of this flower boosts livelihood prospects and sustains annual events like the 'Anthurium Festival,' enhancing tourism and showcasing its decorative beauty.

This export initiative follows the success of an International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) on December 6, 2024, organized by APEDA and the Government of Mizoram. The conclave boasted participation from global buyers representing diverse countries including Singapore, UAE, and Russia, thereby establishing vital international trade links for Mizoram's floriculture.

The commerce ministry emphasized that this move not only broadens market access but also aligns with APEDA's mission to support floriculture from India's northeastern regions, thereby reinforcing the importance of fostering agricultural exports nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025