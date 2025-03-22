Unfulfilled Promises: Congress Targets Modi's 'Make in India' Initiative

On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government over its 'Make in India' initiative, accusing it of failing to achieve the promised transformation of India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Kharge argued that the BJP's 2014 manifesto promises remain unfulfilled, highlighting a decline in manufacturing employment and GDP contribution. He also criticized the sale of PSUs and the struggles faced by MSMEs, claiming that bureaucracy hinders business, and many Indian entrepreneurs are opting to relocate abroad.

Kharge posed critical questions regarding the PLI Scheme's effectiveness and pointed to media reports indicating that the government has utilized less than 8% of allocated manufacturing funds, achieving only a fraction of production targets. According to these reports, India's merchandise export share has plummeted to historic lows.

