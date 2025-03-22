Left Menu

Boosting India's Manufacturing: Government Disburses Rs 14,020 Crore in PLI Schemes

The Indian government has disbursed Rs 14,020 crore under Production-Linked Incentive schemes to enhance domestic manufacturing in 10 sectors since the initiative began. The scheme aims to attract investment, improve efficiency, and make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, with significant contributions from electronics and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:53 IST
Boosting India's Manufacturing: Government Disburses Rs 14,020 Crore in PLI Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has disbursed Rs 14,020 crore in Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across ten sectors, an official statement revealed. This financial commitment is part of a broader strategy to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and boost global competitiveness.

The PLI scheme, announced in 2021, covers 14 sectors, including electronics, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and specialty steel, with a total outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore. Notably, 764 applications across sectors have been approved, with investments reaching Rs 1.61 lakh crore by November 2024.

The initiative has already resulted in production/sales of approximately Rs 14 lakh crore and created employment for over 11.5 lakh individuals. A significant export surge, surpassing Rs 5.31 lakh crore, has been observed, prominently in the electronics and pharmaceuticals industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025