Delhi's Vision for Progress: Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26

The BJP's Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 emphasizes economic empowerment for women, improved education and healthcare, and infrastructure upgrades. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced it will address pollution and water issues, following consultation with various societal sections. The budget session will commence with a 'Kheer' ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:54 IST
The BJP government's ambitious 'Viksit Delhi Budget' for the fiscal year 2025-26 promises to prioritize women's economic empowerment, enhance educational and healthcare systems, and upgrade infrastructure across the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Saturday.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly's budget session, slated for March 24 to 28, will witness the budget presentation on March 25. Gupta revealed that the government sought feedback from numerous societal sectors, including professionals, receiving 3,303 email suggestions and 6,982 through WhatsApp.

In a press briefing, the chief minister highlighted that the session would commence with a traditional 'Kheer' ceremony. Emphasizing solutions for public needs and employment growth, Gupta assured that the BJP's budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Delhi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

