Delhi's Vision for Progress: Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26
The BJP's Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 emphasizes economic empowerment for women, improved education and healthcare, and infrastructure upgrades. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced it will address pollution and water issues, following consultation with various societal sections. The budget session will commence with a 'Kheer' ceremony.
- Country:
- India
The BJP government's ambitious 'Viksit Delhi Budget' for the fiscal year 2025-26 promises to prioritize women's economic empowerment, enhance educational and healthcare systems, and upgrade infrastructure across the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Saturday.
The upcoming Delhi Assembly's budget session, slated for March 24 to 28, will witness the budget presentation on March 25. Gupta revealed that the government sought feedback from numerous societal sectors, including professionals, receiving 3,303 email suggestions and 6,982 through WhatsApp.
In a press briefing, the chief minister highlighted that the session would commence with a traditional 'Kheer' ceremony. Emphasizing solutions for public needs and employment growth, Gupta assured that the BJP's budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Delhi'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP will back whatever decision JD(U) takes on Nitish Kumar's son: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.
BJP to back Nitish even after polls: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
Three civilians missing in Kathua, BJP MLA raises issue in J-K Assembly
Karnataka Budget: "What they have given to Karnataka": Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slams BJP
Various ambitious projects launched under 'Brand Bengaluru' to improve infrastructure and traffic of state capital, says Karnataka CM.