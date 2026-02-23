Left Menu

BJP MP hails Rajasthan govt for presenting report in Assembly of its two years' performance

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Monday said the Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan government has fulfilled its accountability to the people by presenting a detailed report of its two-year performance in the state Assembly.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:47 IST
BJP MP hails Rajasthan govt for presenting report in Assembly of its two years' performance
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Monday said the Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan government has fulfilled its accountability to the people by presenting a detailed report of its two-year performance in the state Assembly. Addressing reporters here, Tiwari said the report titled ''Sarkar @ 2 Years: Pragati evam Utkarsh 2024-25-2026'' was tabled in the House, outlining the government's achievements and initiatives over the past two years. He said the government not only reviewed its own performance but also placed a comparative account of the previous Congress government's tenure before the House. ''Through this comparative presentation, the reality of the Congress has been exposed,'' he alleged. Tiwari accused former chief minister Ashok Gehlot of insulting both the Assembly and the public by terming the discussion ''foolish'' outside the House instead of participating in the debate within the Assembly. ''Instead of presenting his arguments in the House, calling the discussion foolish outside raises questions about his seriousness. Such statements hurt the dignity of the Assembly,'' Tiwari said. The remarks come amid an ongoing political exchange between the BJP and the Congress over the debate on the state government's two-year report and a comparison with the previous five-year Congress rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Juventus FC SpA Says H1 Revenues And Income Of EUR 260.6 Million

BRIEF-Juventus FC SpA Says H1 Revenues And Income Of EUR 260.6 Million

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank fraud case: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct probe

IDFC First Bank fraud case: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau will cond...

 India
3
UPDATE 3-US judge permanently blocks release of report on Trump documents case

UPDATE 3-US judge permanently blocks release of report on Trump documents ca...

 Global
4
Uttarakhand: 2 Accused held in gangster Vikram Sharma murder case, search on for 6 others

Uttarakhand: 2 Accused held in gangster Vikram Sharma murder case, search on...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026