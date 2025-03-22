Left Menu

Venezuela Resumes Migrant Repatriation Flights

Venezuela has reached a deal to restart repatriation flights from the United States. The flights, announced by parliamentary President Jorge Rodriguez, will commence on March 23. Venezuela aims to assist citizens wishing to return and rescue those stranded in El Salvador.

  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela is set to resume repatriation flights for its migrants from the United States, as announced in a statement by the Venezuelan government this Saturday. The statement came from Jorge Rodriguez, President of Venezuela's Parliament, detailing that flights would begin operations on Sunday, March 23.

The announcement also highlighted the nation's stance on migration, stating, 'Migrating isn't a crime, and we won't rest until everyone who wants to return is back and we rescue our kidnapped brothers in El Salvador.' Venezuela emphasizes its commitment to assisting citizens wishing to come home and securing the safety of those trapped abroad.

This move aims to facilitate the return of Venezuelans and address issues facing migrants in countries like El Salvador. The flights signify a collaborative effort between both nations to ease cross-border challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

