Tamil Nadu Leads PLI Scheme Benefits in Electronics and Automobile Sectors

Tamil Nadu has distinguished itself as a prominent beneficiary of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, securing a significant portion of projects in the electronics and automobile sectors, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during a Chennai Citizens' forum event.

Addressing concerns of state government neglect, Sitharaman emphasized that Tamil Nadu hosts vast 'big ticket' projects in various implementation stages. Notably, 25 percent of the PLI beneficiaries are from Tamil Nadu, creating applause at the M O P Vaishnav College venue.

Additionally, substantial investments have been sanctioned for offshore wind energy and the Green Hydrogen Hub in Tuticorin, coupled with notable infrastructure expansions in the railway and metro networks, enhancing connectivity and economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)