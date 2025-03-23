India's Tax Battle with Volkswagen: A Legal Showdown

The Indian government has strongly opposed Volkswagen's plea to annul a $1.4 billion tax bill, warning that such a decision could set a dangerous precedent and embolden companies to obstruct tax inquiries. This high-stakes legal battle is unfolding in a Mumbai court, amid fears of prolonged investigations driving away foreign investors.

Volkswagen's defense hinges on claims of procedural delays by tax authorities during a 12-year investigation into misclassified car imports, which VW asserts is a matter of existential importance for its operations in India. The tax authority, however, has accused Volkswagen of causing delays by withholding critical information about its imports.

As the third-largest car market globally, India's stringent tax investigations have overshadowed efforts to attract more foreign investments. The outcome of this case is keenly watched as it could impact the ease of doing business for multinational companies in India. The next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)