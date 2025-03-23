Is Delhi's Liquor Policy on a Collision Course with 'Make in India' Vision?

In an effort to promote local craftsmanship, domestic liquor manufacturers in India are challenging Delhi's excise policy, which they claim favors imported brands with a more lenient fee structure. Industry experts are pressing for policy adjustments to establish fair competition in the market.

Despite having locally crafted, premium alcoholic beverages like single-malt whiskies, wines, and gins, their high brand-licence fees have kept them out of the Delhi market, favoring more accessible imported brands instead. The issue has sparked a conversation about the economic impact and alignment with national initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

Stakeholders argue that the policy not only stifles domestic brands but also leads to significant tax losses as consumers cross borders to purchase Indian brands. They propose reduced fees to stimulate local market presence and boost revenues, benefiting farmers and workers connected to the industry.

