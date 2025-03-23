Pope Francis Makes Remarkable Recovery
Pope Francis made a significant public appearance after a five-week hospital stay due to a severe respiratory infection. The 88-year-old pontiff is expected to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital and has been advised by doctors to continue resting for two more months at the Vatican.
Pope Francis appeared publicly for the first time in over five weeks, greeting the public from a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital. This comes as he prepares for discharge following a severe respiratory infection contracted on February 14.
The infection marked one of the most serious health crises of his 12-year leadership. Despite leaving the hospital, doctors have advised the 88-year-old pontiff to undergo two more months of rest within the confines of the Vatican.
The medical team cautioned that while his release marks a significant milestone, his full recovery will take more time considering his advanced age and the severity of the condition.
