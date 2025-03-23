Pope Francis Makes Remarkable Recovery

Pope Francis appeared publicly for the first time in over five weeks, greeting the public from a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital. This comes as he prepares for discharge following a severe respiratory infection contracted on February 14.

The infection marked one of the most serious health crises of his 12-year leadership. Despite leaving the hospital, doctors have advised the 88-year-old pontiff to undergo two more months of rest within the confines of the Vatican.

The medical team cautioned that while his release marks a significant milestone, his full recovery will take more time considering his advanced age and the severity of the condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)