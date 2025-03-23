Left Menu

Pope Francis Makes Remarkable Recovery

Pope Francis made a significant public appearance after a five-week hospital stay due to a severe respiratory infection. The 88-year-old pontiff is expected to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital and has been advised by doctors to continue resting for two more months at the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:35 IST
Pope Francis Makes Remarkable Recovery
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appeared publicly for the first time in over five weeks, greeting the public from a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital. This comes as he prepares for discharge following a severe respiratory infection contracted on February 14.

The infection marked one of the most serious health crises of his 12-year leadership. Despite leaving the hospital, doctors have advised the 88-year-old pontiff to undergo two more months of rest within the confines of the Vatican.

The medical team cautioned that while his release marks a significant milestone, his full recovery will take more time considering his advanced age and the severity of the condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025