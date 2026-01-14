Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi
A survey reveals a significant increase in the demand for nebulisers, inhalers, and respiratory medicines for children in Delhi due to severe winter air pollution. The report highlights a 60% rise in demand, supply challenges, and recommends improved stock management and public awareness as solutions.
- Country:
- India
The demand for respiratory aids such as nebulisers and inhalers has notably surged in Delhi, especially during the winter months, due to deteriorating air quality. A recent survey reports up to a 60% spike in sales, with children being the most affected demographic.
Conducted by 'Warrior Moms' and local chemists, the study observed that one-third of nebuliser purchases were for children. The increasing respiratory distress among young people is a result of worsening air pollution between November and January, with key products like Asthalin and Levolin witnessing soaring demand.
North Delhi recorded a 40% increase in inhaler sales, while central and south areas experienced a 50-60% rise in nebuliser demand. The survey suggests advance stocking and heightened public awareness, particularly targeting schools, as critical measures to combat this public health issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
International Gang Feud: Delhi's Dark Underbelly Exposed
Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: DMRC's New Initiative to Combat Air Pollution
Controversy Erupts at Delhi Zoo Over Jackal Suffocation Incident
Rising Assaults on Healthcare Workers in Delhi Hospitals Highlight Safety Concerns
Bail Parity Sought in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Amid Supreme Court Decisions