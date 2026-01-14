Left Menu

Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

A survey reveals a significant increase in the demand for nebulisers, inhalers, and respiratory medicines for children in Delhi due to severe winter air pollution. The report highlights a 60% rise in demand, supply challenges, and recommends improved stock management and public awareness as solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:14 IST
Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The demand for respiratory aids such as nebulisers and inhalers has notably surged in Delhi, especially during the winter months, due to deteriorating air quality. A recent survey reports up to a 60% spike in sales, with children being the most affected demographic.

Conducted by 'Warrior Moms' and local chemists, the study observed that one-third of nebuliser purchases were for children. The increasing respiratory distress among young people is a result of worsening air pollution between November and January, with key products like Asthalin and Levolin witnessing soaring demand.

North Delhi recorded a 40% increase in inhaler sales, while central and south areas experienced a 50-60% rise in nebuliser demand. The survey suggests advance stocking and heightened public awareness, particularly targeting schools, as critical measures to combat this public health issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

