Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

The demand for respiratory aids such as nebulisers and inhalers has notably surged in Delhi, especially during the winter months, due to deteriorating air quality. A recent survey reports up to a 60% spike in sales, with children being the most affected demographic.

Conducted by 'Warrior Moms' and local chemists, the study observed that one-third of nebuliser purchases were for children. The increasing respiratory distress among young people is a result of worsening air pollution between November and January, with key products like Asthalin and Levolin witnessing soaring demand.

North Delhi recorded a 40% increase in inhaler sales, while central and south areas experienced a 50-60% rise in nebuliser demand. The survey suggests advance stocking and heightened public awareness, particularly targeting schools, as critical measures to combat this public health issue.

