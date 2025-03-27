Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A New Auto Trade Era?

President Donald Trump is set to announce tariffs on auto imports this Wednesday. The decision aims to boost domestic manufacturing but poses risks for automakers reliant on global supply chains, potentially leading to increased vehicle prices.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that details of the tariffs would be released during a 4 pm news conference. Trump's approach to taxing foreign-made autos and parts could be complex, as even American automakers utilize components from international sources.

The tariffs on autos are part of Trump's overarching strategy to reshape global trade relations. Previous actions have included imposing tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico. These measures run the risk of sparking a global trade war, which could hamper economic growth and raise costs for businesses and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)