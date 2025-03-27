Left Menu

Upcoming Key Events in Indian Business Scene

The business schedule for Thursday, March 27 is packed with significant events. In Delhi, the Times Now Summit 2025 features Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal. Blue Star Ltd is holding a press conference. The Coal Minister will launch a new tranche of coal mine auctions and NITI Aayog will release 'Trade Watch Quarterly'.

On Thursday, March 27, Delhi is set to become a focal point for business activities, with several high-profile events lined up. Chief among them is the Times Now Summit 2025, where Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal will address the gathering at 1530 and 1930 hours, respectively.

Earlier in the day, at noon, Blue Star Ltd is scheduled to hold a press conference, potentially unveiling significant corporate developments. The critical focus also includes the Coal Minister's participation in an agreement signing ceremony at 1430 hours, which will also feature the launch of the 12th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions.

Adding to the day's highlights, NITI Aayog CEO will release the second edition of 'Trade Watch Quarterly' at 1400 hours, providing valuable insights into India's trading landscape. Notably, Mumbai has no significant business events scheduled for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

