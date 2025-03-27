Upcoming Key Events in Indian Business Scene

On Thursday, March 27, Delhi is set to become a focal point for business activities, with several high-profile events lined up. Chief among them is the Times Now Summit 2025, where Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal will address the gathering at 1530 and 1930 hours, respectively.

Earlier in the day, at noon, Blue Star Ltd is scheduled to hold a press conference, potentially unveiling significant corporate developments. The critical focus also includes the Coal Minister's participation in an agreement signing ceremony at 1430 hours, which will also feature the launch of the 12th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions.

Adding to the day's highlights, NITI Aayog CEO will release the second edition of 'Trade Watch Quarterly' at 1400 hours, providing valuable insights into India's trading landscape. Notably, Mumbai has no significant business events scheduled for the day.

