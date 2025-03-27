IAS Officer Dr. Heera Lal Patel Receives 'Impact Beyond Measure' Award in Goa

In a significant honor, Dr. Heera Lal Patel, an IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was celebrated with the 'Impact Beyond Measure CSR Award' at a function in Raj Bhavan, Goa. The event, held by the Directorate of Social Welfare, Government of Goa, alongside Mindcube Services Limited, spotlighted his remarkable service.

Governor P. S.Sreedharan Pillai, along with Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai, presented the award to Dr. Lal for his innovative work in sustainable governance and inclusive development. Known for pioneering efforts that coincide with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, he currently steers impactful initiatives in land, water, and agriculture as CEO of WDC-PMKSY 2.0.

During his tenure as Banda's District Magistrate, Dr. Lal led groundbreaking water conservation projects, enhancing groundwater levels and restoring water bodies. His Green Election initiative, introduced in Anandpur Sahib, exemplifies his commitment to eco-friendly electoral processes. His Model Gaon concept and 'Red Carpet over Red Tape' approach further demonstrate his dedication to rural transformation through citizen-focused governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)