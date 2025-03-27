Left Menu

IAS Officer Dr. Heera Lal Patel Receives 'Impact Beyond Measure' Award in Goa

Dr. Heera Lal Patel, an IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was awarded the 'Impact Beyond Measure CSR Award' at a ceremony in Goa. The award, presented by the Governor of Goa, acknowledges Dr. Lal's contributions to sustainable governance and development, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goa | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:14 IST
IAS Officer Dr. Heera Lal Patel Receives 'Impact Beyond Measure' Award in Goa
IAS Officer Dr. Heera Lal Honored with Impact Beyond Measure CSR Award at Raj Bhavan, Goa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant honor, Dr. Heera Lal Patel, an IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was celebrated with the 'Impact Beyond Measure CSR Award' at a function in Raj Bhavan, Goa. The event, held by the Directorate of Social Welfare, Government of Goa, alongside Mindcube Services Limited, spotlighted his remarkable service.

Governor P. S.Sreedharan Pillai, along with Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai, presented the award to Dr. Lal for his innovative work in sustainable governance and inclusive development. Known for pioneering efforts that coincide with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, he currently steers impactful initiatives in land, water, and agriculture as CEO of WDC-PMKSY 2.0.

During his tenure as Banda's District Magistrate, Dr. Lal led groundbreaking water conservation projects, enhancing groundwater levels and restoring water bodies. His Green Election initiative, introduced in Anandpur Sahib, exemplifies his commitment to eco-friendly electoral processes. His Model Gaon concept and 'Red Carpet over Red Tape' approach further demonstrate his dedication to rural transformation through citizen-focused governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025