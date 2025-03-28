Canada Responds to U.S. Auto Tariff Threats with Retaliatory Measures
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced plans for retaliatory trade actions in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed auto tariffs. The tariffs could significantly impact vehicle pricing and economies globally, prompting European allies to consider similar countermeasures. Tesla seems less vulnerable due to its domestic production focus.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Thursday the possibility of retaliatory trade measures against the United States, should President Donald Trump impose new auto tariffs. Carney emphasized that any Canadian response would aim to minimize domestic impacts while maximizing effects on the U.S. economy, amid fears of escalating a global trade conflict.
The proposed U.S. tariffs could increase vehicle costs significantly, potentially contradicting Trump's pledge to reduce consumer prices. Automakers like Ferrari have already declared potential price hikes, while industry giants such as General Motors and Ford experienced notable stock declines. Meanwhile, investors see Tesla as relatively insulated due to its domestic production.
Global economic repercussions are surfacing as European nations signal plans for retaliatory tariffs. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized the U.S. strategy, and the EU vowed a firm stance. With more regions poised for response, Canada's economic strategy now seeks diversification away from heavy reliance on U.S. trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
