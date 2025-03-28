Global Ripples: How U.S. Auto Tariffs are Shaking Markets

The 25% U.S. tariff on auto imports is causing a stir worldwide, as manufacturers from Tokyo to Wolfsburg react to potential price hikes and contemplate shifting their manufacturing bases.

Japanese and South Korean carmakers suffered a brutal market decline, with nearly $20 billion in market value erased this week. The European market is also bracing for impact, while Volkswagen warns of negative consequences for the industry.

As automakers strategize their next moves, Tesla remains relatively unaffected, relying less on foreign-made parts. Meanwhile, the gold market rallies, reaching record highs amid rising economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)