India's Strategic Tariff Reductions on U.S. Farm Products

In a strategic move to stave off impending U.S. tariffs, India has proposed reducing import duties on American agricultural products such as almonds and cranberries, according to government sources.

While other countries like China and Canada have different strategies, India is eager to bolster its trade relations with the United States. Indian officials have engaged in negotiations with U.S. representatives, expressing willingness to lower tariffs on U.S. imports totaling $23 billion.

Key concessions under discussion include slashing tariffs on bourbon whiskey and various farm products. While some resistance remains over dairy and staple crops, India is hopeful for greater U.S. market access for its fruits and grains.

(With inputs from agencies.)