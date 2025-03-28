Left Menu

India's Strategic Tariff Reductions on U.S. Farm Products

India is negotiating tariff reductions on imports of U.S. farm products to avoid U.S. reciprocal tariffs. Discussions involve lowering tariffs on items like almonds, cranberries, and whiskey. The negotiations aim to secure a beneficial trade agreement, aligning with U.S. agricultural priorities, while India's access to the U.S. market is also a key focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:52 IST
India's Strategic Tariff Reductions on U.S. Farm Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to stave off impending U.S. tariffs, India has proposed reducing import duties on American agricultural products such as almonds and cranberries, according to government sources.

While other countries like China and Canada have different strategies, India is eager to bolster its trade relations with the United States. Indian officials have engaged in negotiations with U.S. representatives, expressing willingness to lower tariffs on U.S. imports totaling $23 billion.

Key concessions under discussion include slashing tariffs on bourbon whiskey and various farm products. While some resistance remains over dairy and staple crops, India is hopeful for greater U.S. market access for its fruits and grains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025