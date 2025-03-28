Left Menu

Delhi Airport Hikes International Passenger Fees Amidst Infrastructure Upgrades

International passengers flying from Delhi airport will face increased costs as AERA approves higher user development fees from April 16. The decision maintains domestic fees and introduces differentiated rates for international economy and business class passengers to support essential infrastructure upgrades and enhance service quality.

The cost of flying internationally from Delhi airport is set to rise starting April 16, following the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority's (AERA) approval of increased user development fees.

While domestic passenger fees remain constant at Rs 129, international fliers in economy class will pay Rs 650 for departures and Rs 275 for arrivals, with business class seeing slightly higher rates.

This change aims to fund critical infrastructure projects, ensuring service excellence as outlined in regulatory agreements, and aligns with the 'user pays' principle to reflect the enhanced services available for international travelers.

