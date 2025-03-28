Left Menu

Adani's Ambitious Investment Talks with Jharkhand CM

Gautam Adani met Jharkhand's CM Hemant Soren to discuss investment opportunities, marking their first meeting after the state's new government formation. They discussed topics including Adani's 1,600 MW power plant in Godda set to supply power to Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:50 IST
Adani Group
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani held a significant meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Adani's visit to the chief minister's residence in Ranchi marked the beginning of an important dialogue that extended into a discussion lasting approximately two hours.

Core topics of the meeting included a focus on investment ventures in Jharkhand, supported by the Adani Group's ongoing projects, such as the 1,600 MW power plant in Godda that will provide electricity to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

