Adani's Ambitious Investment Talks with Jharkhand CM

On Friday, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani held a significant meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Adani's visit to the chief minister's residence in Ranchi marked the beginning of an important dialogue that extended into a discussion lasting approximately two hours.

Core topics of the meeting included a focus on investment ventures in Jharkhand, supported by the Adani Group's ongoing projects, such as the 1,600 MW power plant in Godda that will provide electricity to Bangladesh.

