Transformative Developments: Bihar's Growth Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his administration's pledge to boost Bihar's development. Key initiatives approved include integrating the Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project into the PMKSY-AIBP, improving irrigation and flood management in the area. Additionally, the government sanctioned a Rs 3,712.4 crore four-lane Patna-Sasaram infrastructure project.

Approval was also granted for a substantial Rs 37,216-crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the Kharif season to provide affordable soil nutrients, ensure food security, and boost farmers' income. Modi highlighted these steps as essential for encouraging Bihar's economic growth and easing traffic congestion.

Furthermore, the Cabinet endorsed a Rs 22,919-crore scheme for self-reliance in electronics manufacturing, expected to draw significant investments and spur job creation. Modi underscored this move as critical for fostering innovation and establishing India as a leader in electronics components manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)