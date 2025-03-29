Left Menu

Karnataka Clears Path for Industrial Boom with 69 New Projects

The Karnataka government approved 69 projects worth Rs 3500.86 crore, aimed at creating nearly 24,954 jobs. Major approvals include investments from Jyoti CNC Automation, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents, and Hindustan Coca Cola. The initiative underscores Karnataka's commitment to industrial growth and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:51 IST
In a significant move to boost Karnataka's industrial landscape, the state government has sanctioned 69 projects with an investment totaling Rs 3500.86 crore. The approval was granted during the 152nd meeting of the state-level monitoring committee held on Saturday.

A spokesperson from the minister's office announced that these projects are poised to create employment opportunities for around 24,954 people statewide. The initiative, spearheaded by Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M B Patil, underscores the government's dedication to stimulating economic growth through strategic investments.

Prominent among the approved ventures is Jyoti CNC Automation Limited, which is set to invest Rs 285 crore to establish a machine tool center employing 3,394 individuals. Additionally, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited also plan to make significant investments, symbolizing a robust commitment to industrial and infrastructural enhancement.

