Tesla Turmoil: Protests Surge Against Elon Musk Amid Government Alliance
Protesters gathered at Tesla dealerships across the US and Europe opposing Elon Musk's cuts in government spending under President Trump. The movement, known as Tesla Takedown, aims to impact Musk's fortune and Tesla's sales, resulting in worldwide demonstrations, some acts of vandalism, and calls for peaceful protest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco
Protesters converged on Tesla dealerships worldwide, challenging Elon Musk's ties with President Trump and his controversial government reforms.
Dubbed 'Tesla Takedown,' the rallies aimed to sway public sentiment by focusing on Musk's leadership and its potential impact on Tesla's sales.
While the company faces backlash, its future prospects remain optimistic according to Musk.
