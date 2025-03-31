Left Menu

Argentina's Bold Move: Seeking Large IMF Disbursement in Monumental Program

Argentina is negotiating with the IMF for a sizable initial disbursement of over 40% under a $20-billion program. The country has reduced its fiscal deficit and cut public spending as part of efforts to increase central bank reserves and remove foreign exchange restrictions hindering business and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 06:20 IST
Argentina's Bold Move: Seeking Large IMF Disbursement in Monumental Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina is pushing for a significant first disbursement exceeding 40% from a $20-billion deal it is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Economy Minister Luis Caputo's announcement on Sunday.

In a bid to reinforce central bank reserves and ease foreign exchange restrictions perceived as detrimental to business and investment, Argentina has eradicated its fiscal deficit and slashed public expenditures. Caputo, speaking on television, emphasized the request for more substantial disbursements, notably higher than the traditional 20% to 30% benchmarks, stating, 'We've already done everything.'

The IMF's board of directors still needs to approve the proposed four-year arrangement, following the previous $44-billion program signed in 2018, as confirmed by both the Argentine government and the IMF last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025