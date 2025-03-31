Left Menu

Global Markets Stir Amid Trump's New Tariff Announcement

Global markets experienced turbulence as President Trump's latest tariff announcement hinted at levies covering all countries. This spurred declines in Asian stocks, particularly the Nikkei, and influenced European and U.S. futures. Investors are eyeing potential central bank easing amidst concerns of a U.S. recession and inflation impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 11:00 IST
Global Markets Stir Amid Trump's New Tariff Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets have reacted turbulently to President Trump's announcement that U.S. tariffs will extend to all countries, not just select few. His comments, made aboard Air Force One, led to a 3.8% drop in the Nikkei, marking its largest daily fall in six months.

This uncertainty also saw Nasdaq futures fall by 1.3% with European stock futures following suit. Analysts, convinced of Trump's commitment, see reciprocal tariffs averaging 15% and have increased the projected risk of a U.S. recession to 35%.

In response, markets anticipate central bank rate cuts, with 75 basis points from the Fed, 60 from the ECB, and 50 from the Bank of England. Meanwhile, bond investors found solace in lower Treasury yields and a weaker U.S. dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025