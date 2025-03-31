Smoke Scare on Ahmedabad-Barauni Express: Drama Unfolds in Madhya Pradesh

A heavy smoke incident on the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express caused a scare for authorities on Monday evening. The incident, occurring between Khandwa and Itarsi stations in Madhya Pradesh, led to drama on the train's rear coach, which was engulfed in smoke.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the coach was empty, allowing for a swift resolution to the situation. West Central Railway chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava confirmed the smoke was emanating from the power-cum-luggage car of the last coach.

Officials extinguished the smoke by 5:15 p.m., and the train resumed its journey without significant delay. Despite the confusion and images of fire circulating on social media, the incident was contained rapidly, illustrating the effectiveness of emergency responses on Indian Railways.

