Smoke Scare on Ahmedabad-Barauni Express: Drama Unfolds in Madhya Pradesh

A heavy smoke incident occurred on the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express on Monday evening between Khandwa and Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh. No injuries were reported as the rear coach was empty at the time. The smoke was extinguished quickly, allowing the train to continue its journey without major delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:41 IST
Smoke Scare on Ahmedabad-Barauni Express: Drama Unfolds in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A heavy smoke incident on the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express caused a scare for authorities on Monday evening. The incident, occurring between Khandwa and Itarsi stations in Madhya Pradesh, led to drama on the train's rear coach, which was engulfed in smoke.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the coach was empty, allowing for a swift resolution to the situation. West Central Railway chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava confirmed the smoke was emanating from the power-cum-luggage car of the last coach.

Officials extinguished the smoke by 5:15 p.m., and the train resumed its journey without significant delay. Despite the confusion and images of fire circulating on social media, the incident was contained rapidly, illustrating the effectiveness of emergency responses on Indian Railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

