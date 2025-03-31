German Inflation Dips: ECB's Next Move in Focus

German inflation saw a larger-than-anticipated decline in March, according to data released on Monday, which may strengthen the argument for more interest rate reductions by the European Central Bank. The inflation rate decreased to 2.3%, as preliminary data from the federal statistics office indicated.

Analysts, as reported by Reuters, had predicted a March inflation figure of 2.4%, after consumer prices increased year-on-year by 2.6% in February. Falling oil prices and a sluggish economy were significant factors in this decline, as noted by ZEW economist Friedrich Heinemann.

The euro zone's overall inflation figures, expected to remain steady at 2.3% for March, are due shortly, with implications for the ECB's upcoming rate decision on April 17. Core inflation, excluding unstable food and energy prices, also dropped to 2.5% from 2.7% the previous month.

(With inputs from agencies.)