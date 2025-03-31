Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats

Diplomatic tensions between Russia and Moldova have intensified following the expulsion of three Russian diplomats by Moldova. On Monday, Moldova's Foreign Ministry announced that these individuals were declared persona non grata, citing 'clear evidence' of activities not in line with their diplomatic roles.

In response, Russia's Foreign Ministry indicated it would retaliate against the expulsions, according to the RIA state news agency. This move points to growing strain in the bilateral relations between the two nations, with potential impacts on regional stability.

This development captures the attention of both domestic and international audiences, as it underscores geopolitical dynamics and the fragile nature of diplomatic engagements.

