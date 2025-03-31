Tragic Move: Woman Fatally Struck by Train on Busy Railway Line

A 55-year-old woman named Kunwari Devi from Bhadehari village was fatally struck by a train while crossing the dedicated freight corridor tracks on the Delhi-Howrah railway line near Hisampur Madho village, a police official reported.

Brijesh Karvariya, the station house officer at Saini, stated that the accident occurred as Devi was crossing the tracks. Authorities were alerted by local villagers about the tragic accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, police identified Devi's body and promptly sent it for a post-mortem examination, as confirmed by the station house officer.

