EU Poised for Retaliation Against US Tariffs

The European Union is prepared to retaliate against new US tariffs imposed by President Trump. EU President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the bloc's strength in trade and technology, warning of reciprocal measures. The EU plans duties on US goods worth USD 28 billion, focusing on various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has sent a message of defiance to the United States over President Donald Trump's recent tariff announcements. At a European Parliament session in Strasbourg, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Europe 'holds a lot of cards' and is ready to retaliate if provoked.

President Trump has vowed to implement tariffs on imports to reduce US reliance on foreign goods, dubbing April 2 as 'Liberation Day'. Among the measures are 'reciprocal' tariffs to match international duties on US products.

The EU, in response, plans to levy tariffs worth USD 28 billion on US goods, targeting sectors like steel, aluminum, textiles, and agriculture. Von der Leyen stressed the bloc's preference for a constructive solution, but acknowledged the strong measures at Europe's disposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

