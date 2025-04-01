Ashok Leyland Rides a 6% Sales Surge in March

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has announced a 6% increase in total sales for March, totaling 24,060 units, a rise from 22,736 units during the same period last year.

The company's domestic sales also saw a 6% increase, reaching 22,510 units compared to 21,187 units in March 2024, according to a company statement.

Notably, medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market experienced a 12% growth, with 16,082 units sold, while light commercial vehicles saw a 5% drop to 6,428 units from 6,800 units in the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)