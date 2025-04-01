Left Menu

Britain Secures Helicopter Maintenance Deal with Leonardo

The UK government granted a 165 million pound contract extension to Leonardo for the upkeep of the Royal Navy's Merlin helicopters, thereby supporting 1,000 jobs nationwide. This deal is part of a broader plan to increase defence spending and enhance national security.

The UK has extended a significant contract with Italian defence giant Leonardo, valued at 165 million pounds, to manage the maintenance of the Royal Navy's fleet of 54 Merlin helicopters. This extension aims to sustain approximately 1,000 jobs across the country.

As Britain plans to increase its defence budget to 2.5% of its economic output by 2027, the agreement with Leonardo is seen as a step toward enhancing national security. Maria Eagle, the minister for defence procurement and industry, emphasized the importance of this investment in maintaining advanced defence capabilities while also fostering economic growth.

Leonardo will serve as the prime contractor, with Lockheed Martin and Serco taking on subcontracting roles, according to government sources. This initiative highlights the growing significance of defence spending in the UK economy.

