Russia Deepens Energy Ties with Africa to Boost Global Influence and Sustainability

As global energy markets undergo significant transformation and sustainability becomes a pressing priority within G20 frameworks, Russia is seizing the opportunity to expand its influence by bolstering strategic energy partnerships with African nations. This multifaceted approach spans oil, gas, and nuclear energy sectors, and reflects Moscow’s broader geopolitical strategy to diversify its international energy engagements, tap into Africa’s growing energy demands, and counterbalance the presence of established global players such as the United States, China, and the European Union.

Russia’s intensifying focus on Africa is marked by a series of high-level diplomatic and business engagements. The latest of these includes a working visit by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) to Moscow, where key discussions are underway with Russian energy leaders. This visit aims to enhance cooperation, attract Russian investments in Africa’s vast energy markets, and build long-term partnerships that serve both African development goals and Russian strategic interests.

Russia’s Oil and Gas Expansion: A New Era of Bilateral Energy Diplomacy

Leading the charge in Russia’s energy diplomacy is Lukoil, the Russian multinational energy giant. In September 2024, Lukoil signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo. This agreement aims to enhance cooperation in oil exploration and production in the Central African country, reinforcing Russia’s commitment to becoming a central player in Africa’s oil sector.

The Congo deal is part of a broader pattern of Russian outreach to energy-rich African states. For Russia, such agreements not only secure valuable resource access but also project Russian influence into key regions of Africa, aligning with the country’s foreign policy and energy diversification goals. As G20 leaders increasingly emphasize energy security and sustainable diversification, Russia’s partnerships with African oil producers offer new avenues for global energy stability.

Similarly, Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas conglomerate, has taken steps to expand its presence in East Africa. The company recently inked a deal with Tanzania to explore and produce natural gas, including compressed natural gas (CNG), a cleaner alternative to conventional fossil fuels. This deal marks an important milestone for both nations. For Tanzania, it represents a move toward diversifying its energy sources and meeting rising domestic energy demand. For Gazprom, it provides access to a largely untapped gas market and strengthens Russia’s commercial ties in East Africa.

Rosatom Leads Russia’s Nuclear Push Across the Continent

While oil and gas remain the foundation of Russia’s energy exports, nuclear energy has emerged as a cornerstone of Moscow’s long-term strategy in Africa. Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear corporation, has significantly expanded its footprint across the continent by pursuing agreements that extend beyond simple power generation. Its initiatives include local workforce development, technology transfer, and the construction of nuclear research and power facilities.

In Rwanda, negotiations are underway for the development of a Nuclear Science and Technology Center, with potential plans for a full-scale nuclear power plant. This project underscores Russia’s focus on long-term partnerships that build local capabilities and align with sustainable energy goals.

Elsewhere, Rosatom has signed cooperation agreements with several African nations, including:

Guinea-Conakry : For the development of floating nuclear power plants, a groundbreaking concept that offers flexible and scalable energy solutions for coastal nations.

Mali : Where Rosatom is exploring the construction of a low-power nuclear plant, aimed at supporting off-grid rural communities and boosting national energy access.

Republic of Congo: Engaged in a nuclear cooperation agreement that could eventually lead to the deployment of nuclear energy for domestic power generation.

These initiatives reflect Rosatom’s—and by extension, Russia’s—positioning as a leading global provider of advanced nuclear technologies. They also coincide with the G20’s increased emphasis on clean, sustainable, and diversified energy sources, especially for developing economies.

African Energy Week 2025: A Platform for Deeper Russian Engagement

Russia’s growing energy presence in Africa is set to take center stage at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies, the continent’s premier event for fostering energy investment, collaboration, and innovation. The event, which attracts major players from across the global energy sector, offers an ideal opportunity for Russian companies to showcase their technologies, deepen commercial ties, and secure long-term partnerships.

AEW 2025 will also provide a platform for discussions around policy, financing, and infrastructure development—all areas where Russia aims to expand its involvement. With the African continent striving to diversify its energy mix and meet the energy needs of its growing population, Russian companies are well-positioned to provide both traditional fossil fuels and cutting-edge nuclear technologies.

Strategic Implications and Future Outlook

Russia’s energy ambitions in Africa are not solely about economics; they are deeply tied to its broader geopolitical aspirations. Amid sanctions and strained relations with the West, Russia views Africa as a strategic frontier—a region rich in resources and eager for foreign investment. Through its energy ventures, Russia is not only securing critical resource flows but also building soft power and political influence across key African states.

However, the road ahead is not without challenges. Russia faces stiff competition from China, the U.S., the EU, and emerging regional players such as India and Turkey. Furthermore, maintaining long-term credibility in the African market will require consistent investment, transparency, and alignment with African development goals—particularly around sustainable and inclusive energy access.

Still, Russia’s strategic focus, diversified energy offerings, and commitment to capacity building suggest that its African energy engagements are more than just short-term opportunism. By embedding itself in Africa’s energy infrastructure, Russia is laying the groundwork for a lasting presence that could redefine the geopolitical landscape of global energy.

As the world grapples with the dual challenges of energy security and sustainability, Russia is leveraging its expertise and strategic foresight to become an indispensable energy partner for Africa. From oil fields in Congo and gas exploration in Tanzania to nuclear energy projects in Rwanda and Guinea, Russia’s expanding energy portfolio underscores its commitment to a multipolar energy future.

With continued momentum and strategic alignment with Africa’s energy priorities, Russia has the potential to play a pivotal role in the continent’s energy transition. Whether it can sustain and scale this influence amid global competition will depend on its ability to deliver long-term value, navigate geopolitical complexities, and position itself as a trusted and innovative partner in Africa’s energy future.