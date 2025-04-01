European Stocks Rebound Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Shifts

European shares made a strong comeback on Tuesday, recovering from a recent two-month low. The markets are preparing for the repercussions of U.S. reciprocal tariffs expected soon, which may further strain international trade relations.

The STOXX 600 index ended the trading session up by 1.1%, bouncing back from losses as fears of a trade war-induced global economic slowdown pushed investors towards safer assets. Regionally, most stock markets saw over a 1% uptick.

Anticipation grows as the White House plans to announce new tariffs, reportedly set at 20% for most U.S. imports. This has left market analysts, such as David Morrison from Trade Nation, grappling with mixed signals. Meanwhile, German fiscal policies and slowing U.S. growth have bolstered initial European stability, despite overall declines in March.

