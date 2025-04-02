Eesha's 'Strategies for Success' Unveiled: A New Manual for Career Achievement

In a landscape where the ancient wisdom of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Chanakya Niti guide personal and management struggles, respectively, the quest for a dedicated manual on professional success has ended with Eesha's new book, 'Strategies for Success.' This groundbreaking resource aims to bridge the gap by providing a strategic framework for career-focused individuals.

Eesha's wide-ranging experience across corporate, entrepreneurial, and family business sectors, coupled with her academic pursuits, forms the backbone of her book's insights. Speaking on its unique value, Eesha remarked, 'Unlike best-sellers like 'Atomic Habits' or 'Ikigai,' my book serves as a comprehensive manual, incorporating numerous case studies that dissect the success behind famous brands. This wealth of knowledge is complemented by my own strategy – being a 'devil's advocate.'

Described as a blueprint for young professionals striving for excellence and societal contribution, 'Strategies for Success' was launched amidst prominent figures, including Haji Arfat Sheikh and Dr. Shyam Singhania. It is set to be available both online and offline for those eager to make a transformative impact on their professional journeys.

