Eesha's 'Strategies for Success' Unveiled: A New Manual for Career Achievement

Eesha introduces 'Strategies for Success,' a guide dedicated to professional achievement, filling a gap for career-focused resources. Drawing from her extensive experience, Eesha's book combines case studies and personal insights to guide individuals towards organizational excellence and personal growth, while differentiating itself from other self-improvement literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:18 IST
Eesha's 'Strategies for Success' Unveiled: A New Manual for Career Achievement
Eesha Agrawal's New Age Strategies for Success for all ages. Image Credit: ANI
In a landscape where the ancient wisdom of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Chanakya Niti guide personal and management struggles, respectively, the quest for a dedicated manual on professional success has ended with Eesha's new book, 'Strategies for Success.' This groundbreaking resource aims to bridge the gap by providing a strategic framework for career-focused individuals.

Eesha's wide-ranging experience across corporate, entrepreneurial, and family business sectors, coupled with her academic pursuits, forms the backbone of her book's insights. Speaking on its unique value, Eesha remarked, 'Unlike best-sellers like 'Atomic Habits' or 'Ikigai,' my book serves as a comprehensive manual, incorporating numerous case studies that dissect the success behind famous brands. This wealth of knowledge is complemented by my own strategy – being a 'devil's advocate.'

Described as a blueprint for young professionals striving for excellence and societal contribution, 'Strategies for Success' was launched amidst prominent figures, including Haji Arfat Sheikh and Dr. Shyam Singhania. It is set to be available both online and offline for those eager to make a transformative impact on their professional journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

