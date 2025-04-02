Boeing CEO Faces Senate Grilling Over Safety Lapses

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg is set to navigate challenging questions from the Senate Commerce Committee regarding the aerospace giant's recent safety concerns.

The session follows a critical incident with a 737 MAX 9 and aims to address Boeing's overall safety reforms and the oversight it receives.

Ortberg will discuss strategic changes implemented to improve safety standards and restore public confidence, as well as address lingering issues like the delayed Air Force One project and Boeing's ongoing legal troubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)