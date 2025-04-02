Left Menu

Boeing CEO Faces Senate Grilling Over Safety Lapses

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg will address the Senate Commerce Committee about the company's safety concerns, notably after a 737 MAX 9 incident. Ortberg will outline measures Boeing is taking to bolster its safety culture amid scrutiny, following previous fatal crashes and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg is set to navigate challenging questions from the Senate Commerce Committee regarding the aerospace giant's recent safety concerns.

The session follows a critical incident with a 737 MAX 9 and aims to address Boeing's overall safety reforms and the oversight it receives.

Ortberg will discuss strategic changes implemented to improve safety standards and restore public confidence, as well as address lingering issues like the delayed Air Force One project and Boeing's ongoing legal troubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

