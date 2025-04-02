Unchecked E-Rickshaw Growth: A Call for Regulation in Delhi
AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal raised concerns about the unchecked growth of e-rickshaws in Delhi, leading to traffic congestion and safety issues. She proposed regulations such as caps on the number of e-rickshaws, mandatory registration, designated zones, and improved safety standards.
- Country:
- India
Members of the Aam Aadmi Party have voiced concerns over the rapid and unregulated growth of e-rickshaws in Delhi. Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal highlighted the issue during a session, pointing out the traffic congestion and public safety challenges they pose.
Maliwal emphasized that the unregulated rise of e-rickshaws has led to congestion around key areas like metro stations and markets. She noted the lack of accurate data, licensing, and training for drivers, contributing to frequent accidents and safety violations.
To address these challenges, Maliwal proposed measures such as imposing limits on e-rickshaw numbers, enforcing mandatory registration and licensing, and establishing designated zones. She also highlighted the need for stricter safety standards and regulation of charging points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Legislator Evicted for T-Shirt Protest in Gujarat Assembly
Congress Plans Ambitious Counterattack on AAP in Punjab
Chaos in Delhi MCD House: AAP-BJP Showdown
Corruption Allegations Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Delhi CCTV Project
Corruption Scandal Unfolds: AAP's Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal Accused in CCTV Project