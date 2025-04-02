Unchecked E-Rickshaw Growth: A Call for Regulation in Delhi

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party have voiced concerns over the rapid and unregulated growth of e-rickshaws in Delhi. Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal highlighted the issue during a session, pointing out the traffic congestion and public safety challenges they pose.

Maliwal emphasized that the unregulated rise of e-rickshaws has led to congestion around key areas like metro stations and markets. She noted the lack of accurate data, licensing, and training for drivers, contributing to frequent accidents and safety violations.

To address these challenges, Maliwal proposed measures such as imposing limits on e-rickshaw numbers, enforcing mandatory registration and licensing, and establishing designated zones. She also highlighted the need for stricter safety standards and regulation of charging points.

(With inputs from agencies.)