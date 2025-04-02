Amul Surpasses Dairy Milestones with Record Revenue

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), marketer of Amul dairy products, has announced an impressive 11% revenue rise, reaching Rs 65,911 crore. The increase stems from augmented volumes across all categories, confirmed Managing Director Jayen Mehta.

Mehta noted GCMMF's turnover saw an 8% increase, amounting to Rs 59,259 crore for 2023-24, while the un-duplicated revenue of the Amul brand notably surged to nearly Rs 90,000 crore, bolstered by its extensive farmer network.

Besides robust domestic sales, GCMMF also strengthened its international presence by launching fresh milk variants in the US, aiming to satisfy the Indian diaspora's needs, while ranking 8th in global milk processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)