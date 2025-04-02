Matix Fertilisers Surpasses Expectations with Record Production and Sustainability Achievements

In a significant achievement, Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited disclosed on Wednesday that they exceeded their production targets for FY25, reaching a total output of 1.47 million tonnes. This impressive figure surpasses their rated annual capacity of 1.27 million tonnes, showcasing the company's strategic growth and capability enhancements.

The fertiliser firm attributed this success to key equipment upgrades at its advanced manufacturing facilities. Daily urea production leapt to 4,305 MT, realizing a 112 percent daily capacity utilisation, up from 107 percent in the previous fiscal year. This increased efficiency highlights Matix's commitment to operational excellence.

Furthermore, Matix has also made progressive strides towards sustainability. The company managed to reduce its energy consumption for urea production from 4.856 Gcal/MT in FY24 to 4.824 Gcal/MT in FY25. Alongside, there was also a decrease in raw water consumption from 4.31 m³/MT to 4.23 m³/MT, underlining their resource conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)