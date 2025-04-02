Startup Mahakumbh 2023: Catalyzing Innovation and Collaboration

The much-anticipated second edition of 'Startup Mahakumbh' will unfold at Bharat Mandapam from April 3-5, promising to be a major landmark in India's startup landscape. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to inaugurate the event, showcasing India's burgeoning economic narrative to a global audience.

Highlighting the diverse participation, MoS Commerce Jitin Prasada will deliver a special address. The event offers a unique platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to share groundbreaking ideas and forge lasting relationships, enriching India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Startup Mahakumbh is committed to driving innovation and collaboration, featuring participation from tribal entrepreneurs and over 45 startups from institutions like IIM Calcutta and IIT Bhilai. Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, noted the international representation of startups and the showcase of cutting-edge innovations like a flying taxi and a sustainable rocket engine.

Organizing committee members such as Archana Jahagirdar and Prashanth Prakash emphasized the role of governmental support in promoting Viksit Bharat 2047 and enhancing India's global startup standing. Sanjeev Bikhchandani also highlighted the Darwinian nature of the industry and the forum's role in adopting global best practices.

The event, backed by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, IVCA, and others, represents a first-of-its-kind gathering, aiming to integrate India's startup ecosystem including incubators and industry leaders, with partners like SIDBI and DPIIT Startup India supporting the initiative.

