US Senate to hold Friday votes on spending bills, as partial government shutdown looms
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 02:18 IST
The U.S. Senate will hold votes on Friday on government spending bills, U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, as a partial government shutdown looms on Saturday.
Before getting to votes, the Senate will debate and vote on a series of amendments proposed by Republican and Democratic senators.
