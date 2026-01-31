Left Menu

US Senate to hold Friday votes on spending bills, as partial government shutdown looms

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 02:18 IST
The ‌U.S. Senate will hold votes ⁠on Friday on government spending bills, U.S. ​Senate Majority Leader ‍John Thune said, as a partial ⁠government shutdown ‌looms ⁠on Saturday.

Before getting ‍to votes, the ​Senate will debate and ⁠vote on a series ⁠of amendments proposed by ⁠Republican and Democratic senators.

