US Senate to hold Friday votes on spending bills, as partial government shutdown looms

The ‌U.S. Senate will hold votes ⁠on Friday on government spending bills, U.S. ​Senate Majority Leader ‍John Thune said, as a partial ⁠government shutdown ‌looms ⁠on Saturday.

Before getting ‍to votes, the ​Senate will debate and ⁠vote on a series ⁠of amendments proposed by ⁠Republican and Democratic senators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)