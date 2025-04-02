Shree Cement Boosts Capacity with New Etah Unit

Leading cement manufacturer Shree Cement has inaugurated a new grinding unit in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, with an impressive annual capacity of 3 million tonnes. This significant development marks a major expansion in the company's production capabilities.

The Bangur family-promoted firm has invested a substantial Rs 850 crore into this greenfield project. It is anticipated that the new facility will generate over 500 direct and indirect jobs, further boosting the local economy.

The strategic decision to establish the unit near existing railway infrastructure ensures cost-effective raw material transportation from Rajasthan. Furthermore, the company plans to use roadways and railways for efficient cement dispatch. Notably, the plant will also utilize fly ash waste from the adjacent Jawaharpur Thermal Power Plant, optimizing operational efficiencies.

