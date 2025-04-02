Karnataka High Court Orders Halt on Bike Taxi Services

The Karnataka High Court has issued a directive halting bike taxi operations within the state, giving taxi aggregators six weeks to comply. The decision requires state government intervention to establish clear guidelines under the Motor Vehicle Act before any such services can resume.

Justice B M Shyam Prasad, presiding over a single-judge bench, mandated the state government to ensure enforcement of this order within the specified timeframe. The High Court's action follows legal petitions from popular ride-hailing platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Seeking directives for a coherent policy, these companies appealed to the court for structured regulations to govern bike taxis. The court's ruling emphasizes the urgency for the state government to introduce and implement suitable guidelines promptly.

