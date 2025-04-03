IFC and APME Launch Financial Training Program to Empower 500+ MSMEs in Cameroon

In a major effort to accelerate private sector growth and improve financial resilience among small businesses, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with Cameroon’s Agence de Promotion des Petites et Moyennes Entreprises (APME) to launch an ambitious training program targeting over 500 micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across the country. The initiative is a critical step in enhancing the capabilities of local entrepreneurs, many of whom face barriers in accessing finance, managing their operations efficiently, and scaling their businesses sustainably.

Addressing the Core Needs of Cameroonian Entrepreneurs

The joint initiative will implement IFC’s globally recognized Financial Management Training Program, a hands-on curriculum designed specifically for MSMEs. Tailored to the Cameroonian context, the training will cover essential financial topics such as cash flow management, budgeting, working capital, profitability, savings, loan management, and financial reporting. The goal is to equip business owners and managers with actionable skills that will help them make sound financial decisions and foster long-term growth.

The training sessions will be delivered through a combination of in-person workshops and digital modules, providing a flexible learning environment that suits the schedules and needs of busy entrepreneurs. This hybrid approach is particularly beneficial for those operating in remote or underserved areas, ensuring equitable access to quality financial education.

Building Local Capacity for Sustainable Impact

To ensure long-term sustainability, the program includes a "train-the-trainer" component, where IFC will provide intensive training for APME staff and selected local facilitators. These certified trainers will be empowered to independently deliver future sessions, creating a lasting knowledge-sharing ecosystem within Cameroon. This strategy reflects IFC’s broader vision of creating self-sufficient local institutions capable of supporting the country’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Additionally, a virtual focus group will be organized with MSME owners to further customize the content. Their feedback will help integrate locally relevant examples and sector-specific case studies, making the training more relatable and effective.

Inclusive Growth and Sector-Wide Reach

The program is designed to benefit MSMEs operating across various high-impact sectors, including agribusiness, digital technology, renewable energy, retail, and services. These industries are considered key drivers of Cameroon’s economic transformation and have significant potential to create jobs and generate income at the community level.

A strong emphasis will also be placed on gender inclusion. IFC aims to ensure that at least 30 percent of program participants are women, reinforcing its commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs and promoting gender equity in business.

A Strategic Response to National Challenges

“MSMEs are the backbone of Cameroon’s economy, but they often struggle to access the tools and knowledge necessary for sustainable growth,” said Jean Marie Louis Bagdad, Director General of APME. “This partnership with IFC marks an important step in APME’s mission to strengthen the managerial capacities of SMEs in Cameroon. By investing in financial education and management skills, we are helping to lay the foundation for a more dynamic and resilient economy in Cameroon.”

Charlotte Ndaw Sako, IFC Country Manager for the Cameroon Cluster, highlighted the transformative potential of the program: “By equipping MSMEs with the tools to manage their finances more effectively, we aim to unlock their full potential and strengthen private sector-led growth. This initiative, in partnership with APME, underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable economic development and empowering entrepreneurs across Cameroon.”

Regional Success and Global Experience

IFC’s Financial Management Training Program has a successful track record in several African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Niger, Mali, and Chad. In these markets, the program has already trained over 1,000 MSMEs, resulting in measurable improvements in business performance, access to finance, and job creation. By bringing this experience to Cameroon, IFC and APME hope to replicate and adapt these successes to the local context.

Supporting IFC’s Broader Economic Agenda in Cameroon

This training initiative forms part of IFC’s broader strategic agenda in Cameroon, which aims to foster inclusive economic growth through initiatives that strengthen value chains, expand digital infrastructure, and respond to the needs of a rapidly urbanizing population. By focusing on MSMEs — a sector that employs a large portion of Cameroon’s workforce — the partnership directly contributes to reducing poverty, increasing productivity, and building a more resilient economy.

As the program rolls out, the anticipated impact extends far beyond individual businesses. By empowering MSMEs with financial literacy and management capabilities, the initiative paves the way for sustainable job creation, stronger local economies, and increased investor confidence in Cameroon’s private sector.